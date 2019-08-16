Attorney general to investigate Royal Oak police officers after controversial detainment

Royal Oak police confronted a black man after a white woman called police and said he was making her uncomfortable. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday that her office will investigate the controversial detainment of a man by Royal Oak police officers.

The incident began with a 911 call from a woman about a black man allegedly acting suspiciously.

"He's an African American male, and I don't know what his deal is, but it's making me not feel very comfortable," the woman said.

Police stopped Devin Myers, 20, as he was walking into Inn Season Cafe.

"She's calling us, saying you're staring at her, so that's why I'm out here," an officer said.

Myers said he was just looking for a place to park.

"The Civil Rights Division within the Michigan Department of Attorney General is investigating what occurred in Royal Oak on Tuesday," Nessel said. "If ever there are concerns that the civil rights of Michigan residents have been violated, our office stands ready to investigate and pursue such matters."

The officer and Myers went back and forth, and Myers asked to speak with a supervisor.

Police released an apology, saying the officer went too far by asking Myers for identification and "verbally detaining" him for 19 minutes.

"This is not the practice of the Royal Oak Police Department, and it is not acceptable," the apology read. "The supervisor has been disciplined and every Royal Oak police supervisor has received additional training in procedural justice."

You can listen to the 911 call below.

