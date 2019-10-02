Auburn Hills police search for credit card fraud suspect

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Auburn Hills police are searching for a man suspected of using a stolen credit card to buy $3,000 worth of Visa gift cards.

Authorities said the credit card was stolen from a man's vehicle at the Great Lakes Crossing mall.

The man in the pictures above used the card Aug. 30 to buy $3,000 worth of Visa gift cards at the Kroger located at 3097 Baldwin Road in Orion Township, according to officials.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Auburn Hills police at 248-364-6878.

