Auburn Hills police seek man who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint

Auburn Hills police are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Dec. 24, 2017. (WDIV)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Auburn Hills police are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Sunday.

RELATED: Person sought after armed robbery at Auburn Hills Little Caesars

Police said the man demanded money from an employee at a register at the store at 645 South Opdyke Road at about 6:30 p.m.

He left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as black, and was wearing dark-colored clothing and blue gloves. He had a hood covering his head and was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Police said they believe the man fled in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 248-370-9444.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.