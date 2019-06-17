Auburn Hills police work to identify driver in connection with fleeing incident

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Auburn Hills police are working to identify a driver in connection with a fleeing and eluding incident from last week.
Officials said the driver of a white Chevrolet S-10 was involved in the incident around 8 p.m. Friday near Bald Mountain and Dutton roads.
The pickup truck has rear bumper damage, a black cap and two yellow stickers on the back window, police said.
The driver is described as a white man in his 40s with brown hair, according to officials.
Anyone with information is asked to call Auburn Hills police at 248-364-6875.
