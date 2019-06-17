Auburn Hills police work to identify driver in connection with fleeing incident

Police are working to identify the driver of a pickup truck. (WDIV)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Auburn Hills police are working to identify a driver in connection with a fleeing and eluding incident from last week.

Officials said the driver of a white Chevrolet S-10 was involved in the incident around 8 p.m. Friday near Bald Mountain and Dutton roads.

The pickup truck has rear bumper damage, a black cap and two yellow stickers on the back window, police said.

The driver is described as a white man in his 40s with brown hair, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Auburn Hills police at 248-364-6875.

Auburn Hills police are working to identify this drive. (WDIV)

Auburn Hills police are working to identify the driver of this pickup truck. (WDIV)

A view of the back of the pickup truck pickup truck. (WDIV)

Auburn Hills police are working to identify the driver of this pickup truck. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.