Auburn Hills police work to identify driver in connection with fleeing incident

Police seek man in 40s with brown hair

By Derick Hutchinson

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Auburn Hills police are working to identify a driver in connection with a fleeing and eluding incident from last week.

Officials said the driver of a white Chevrolet S-10 was involved in the incident around 8 p.m. Friday near Bald Mountain and Dutton roads.

The pickup truck has rear bumper damage, a black cap and two yellow stickers on the back window, police said.

The driver is described as a white man in his 40s with brown hair, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Auburn Hills police at 248-364-6875.

