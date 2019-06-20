Police chase suspect flees Auburn Hills sergeant after being asked, 'Why are you drinking beer?'

Victor Crosley is accused of leading an Auburn Hills sergeant on a chase. (WDIV)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Auburn Hills police arrested a man accused of fleeing from a sergeant and driving so recklessly authorities were forced to terminate the chase.

The sergeant said Victory Emmett Crosley, 49, of Romeo, parked his white Chevrolet S-10 in a construction site on Bald Mountain Road after hours.

The sergeant pulled up to the location and spoke to Crosley around 8 p.m. June 12. The dash camera on the sergeant's patrol car captured audio of their exchange.

At one point, the sergeant asked Crosley if he had alcohol.

"Is that beer?" the sergeant asked.

"Yeah," Crosley said.

"Let me see your driver's license," the sergeant said. "Why are you drinking beer?"

Crosley started his truck and sped off in his truck, video shows.

You can watch the full dash camera footage of the encounter and the chase at the bottom of the page.

Dash camera video shows the sergeant pursuing Crosley onto northbound Bald Mountain Road toward Dutton Road. The high-speed chase lasted only a couple of minutes before Crosley and the sergeant nearly got into a crash in an intersection.

Victor Emmett Crosley (WDIV)

The sergeant decided to terminate the chase for safety reasons.

The license plate on the truck had been reported stolen in another city, officials said.

Police shared information and picture from the chase with other law enforcement agencies and the public.

Early Wednesday morning, a Romeo police officer saw the truck in a motel parking lot, officials said.

Auburn Hills police officers were sent to Romeo, where they found Crosley and took him into custody, according to authorities.

Crosley was arraigned Thursday at 52/3 District Court on charges of fleeing a police officer, a five-year felony; driving with a suspended license -- second or subsequent offense, a one-year misdemeanor; and unlawful use of a license plate, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Crosley is being held in lieu of $10,000 cash or a 10 percent bond.

A preliminary exam conference is scheduled for July 1.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call Auburn Hills police at 248-364-6787.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.