Authorities find body of man wanted in connection with deadly Imlay City hit-and-run crash

IMLAY CITY, Mich. - Authorities found the body of a man wanted in connection with a deadly Imlay City hit-and-run crash early Saturday.

Officials said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Friday at the Big Boy on Van Dyke north of Newark Road.

Authorities located the body of Alexander George Waschull, 47, in a field near Newark Road and Cedar Street about 3 a.m. after receiving a tip that a man was seen in the area. Police said Waschull died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said Waschull had his child in the vehicle with him. He passed the child off to a family member before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Waschull fled the scene on foot, leaving behind a vehicle with numerous loaded weapons inside, police said.

He has had numerous contacts with law enforcement officials for weapons offenses, domestic violence, driving while intoxicated and disorderly conduct, police said.

