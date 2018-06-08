Authorities: Man cut locks off Macomb County Planet Fitness lockers, stole members' belongings

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into lockers at a Mount Clemens Planet Fitness and stole members' belongings.

Carl Danielson, 39, of Mount Clemens, is charged with two counts of larceny in a building, one count of possession of burglar's tools and one count of breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property less than $200.

Authorities said a member of the Planet Fitness on Groesbeck Highway reported Monday that his lock was cut off his locker and his belongings were stolen. He said the thief took his vehicle keys and used them to steal items from his vehicle as well.

Macomb County sheriff's deputies worked with the gym to determine that Danielson was responsible for the thefts. Authorities were notified Thursday that Danielson was at Planet Fitness. When deputies arrived and stopped him from leaving, they found bolt cutters and members' belongings.

Danielson is due in court June 20 for a probable cause conference.

