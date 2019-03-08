Babysitter found guilty after baby falls through hole, drowns in Detroit basement

DETROIT - A babysitter was found guilty of second-degree child abuse and manslaughter charges Friday in connection with the death of a baby who fell through a hole and died in a Detroit basement last summer.

Tonya Peterson will be sentenced April 9. The baby's mother, Dasiah Jordan, who plead guilty to second-degree child abuse and manslaughter charges Monday, will be sentenced April 4.

Officials said 11-month-old Ca’Mya Davis was in a bedroom July 6, 2018, when she fell through the floor. She landed in the basement, which was filled with water and sewage, officials said. Nobody noticed until it was too late.

Jordan told police she left her daughter with Peterson while she ran errands.

During the preliminary examination in August, Jordan's 10-year-old daughter testified that Peterson told her to watch Ca’Mya. The girl said she had to open the door to watch what she was cooking, and her baby sister got into the room and fell through the hole.

The 10-year-old said the hole was covered up with a cardboard box that had "danger, watch your step" written on it.

