Bartenders on mission to stock Metro Detroit bars, stores with free pepper spray for women patrons

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Two bartenders in Hamtramck are on a mission to stock local businesses with pepper spray that women patrons can take.

Anne Cousins and Andrea Bonaventura work at The Painted Lady. They're raising money to buy more than 100 cans of pepper spray that would be given to women for free at Hamtrack and Detroit bars and other businesses.

"We can't get all the bad guys or anything but there's bad guys out there and if they're gonna fight, we're gonna give it to them," Bonaventura said.

The women said a serial killer case in Detoit prompted the idea to distribute the spray.

MORE: Police investigate if suspected serial killer is linked to unsolved murders

"That definitely was something that kind of kicked it off. We were talking about how crazy it was that this is all happening so close," Cousins said.

The pair are also raising money to offer self-defense classes for local women.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.