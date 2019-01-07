Beaumont mourns loss of Metro Detroit doctor, family killed in tragic wrong-way crash

DETROIT - Beaumont Health is mourning the loss of one of their doctors who was killed, along with her husband and three kids, in a wrong-way crash on I-75 in Kentucky on Sunday morning.

42-year-old Issam Abbas, and Issam's wife, 38-year-old Rima Abbas, along with their three children were killed Sunday morning in a crash on I-75 in Lexington, Kentucky. The couple and their children -- 14-year-old Ali Abbas, 13-year-old Isabella Abbas and 7-year-old Giselle Abbas -- were headed home from a vacation in Florida.

The family lived in Northville, Mich., but had deep ties to the city of Dearborn.

Rima Abbas was a well-known doctor in Garden City with Beaumont Health and the Abbas family was heavily involved in the community. Her husband, Issam, worked as a realtor in the area.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of Dr. Rima Abbas, her beloved husband and children. She was a caring mother and a dedicated family practice physician. Our hearts go out to all of her family, friends and patients during this difficult time," said Dr. David Wood, Beaumont Health Chief Medical Officer in a statement.

Beaumont Health CEO John Fox sent an email to employees Monday morning addressing the tragedy:

I was at a loss for words yesterday when I got the call about the death of Beaumont Medical Group family practice physician Rima Abbas, M.D., her husband, Issam, and their three young children early yesterday morning. Unfortunately, we deal with tragedies every year within the greater Beaumont family, but seldom on this scale of loss. The family of five died in a catastrophic auto accident in Kentucky on route home after a vacation trip to Florida.

Dr. Abbas spent her medical career at Beaumont Health, starting with her family practice residency at Beaumont Hospital, Wayne. In addition to serving patients at the Beaumont Family Medicine Clinic in Garden City, she was medical director of the west region of primary care for BMG.

Family Medicine is a clinical discipline that fosters rich, long-term relationships with patients, from birth to old age. Dr. Abbas’ compassion, kindness and skills made her an exceptional partner in the care of so many people. Her colleagues and friends know well how dedicated she was to her family and faith community, who mourn along with us.

My prayers and sympathy go out to the extended Abbas family as well as those of you who knew Dr. Abbas. This is a hard loss for so many, and I know she leaves a legacy of commitment and caring that will continue to make a difference at Beaumont.

Visitation Monday evening, funeral Tuesday

There will be a visitation for the Abbas family at the Islamic Center of America off Ford Road in Dearborn on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m., and funeral services will be Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The family will be buried Tuesday at noon at the Islamic Memorial Gardens on Ann Arbor Trail in Westland.

A Fatiha prayer service will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Islamic Center of America.

The Abbas family

