Metro Detroit family of 5 killed in wrong-way crash on I-75 in Kentucky

The wrong way crash in Lexington, Kentucky early Sunday morning claimed the lives of a Northville, Michigan family.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m., Lexington police said they received a report of a white pickup truck driving in the wrong direction on northbound I-75 just before 2:30 a.m. A crash was reported shortly there after, according to NBC affiliate LEX18. The truck was badly damaged and the SUV caught fire.

The crash killed a family of five from Northville, Michigan, and 41-year-old Joey Lee Bailey of Georgetown.

The family members killed in the crash were 42-year-old Issam Abbas, 38-year-old Rima Abbas, 14-year-old Ali Abbas, 13-year-old Isabella Abbas and 7-year-old Giselle Abbas.

The family was reportedly traveling home from a trip to Florida.

