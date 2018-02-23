News

Lockdown lifted at Berkley High School after bullet found; officials believe no students in danger

By John Steckroth - Editor
Headline Goes Here

BERKLEY, Mich. - A  locklown was lifted at a high school in Berkley after a bullet was found inside the building Friday.

Berkley High School was placed under lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Police said a 9mm bullet was found in the auditorium hallway. 

No students were allowed to enter or exit the building, and remained in their classrooms. The lockdown was lifted at 3 p.m.

K-9 units are on the scene searching the campus and cars. 

Public safety officers are searching the building and each locker is being searched.

Garden City High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a bullet was found inside the school.

RELATED: Lockdown lifted at Garden City High School; No threat detected

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates. 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.