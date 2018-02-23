Lockdown lifted at Berkley High School after bullet found; officials believe no students in danger

BERKLEY, Mich. - A locklown was lifted at a high school in Berkley after a bullet was found inside the building Friday.

Berkley High School was placed under lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Police said a 9mm bullet was found in the auditorium hallway.

No students were allowed to enter or exit the building, and remained in their classrooms. The lockdown was lifted at 3 p.m.

K-9 units are on the scene searching the campus and cars.

Public safety officers are searching the building and each locker is being searched.

Berkley High School is currently in lockdown. We do not believe anyone is in danger and are in lockdown as an abundance of caution to allow public safety to finish an investigation. Instruction continues in classes at this time. — Berkley Schools, MI (@BerkleySchools) February 23, 2018

Police are bringing in dogs after a bullet was found inside Barkley High. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/PpQ44MXVea — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryWDIVLocal4) February 23, 2018

Garden City High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a bullet was found inside the school.

