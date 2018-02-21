Lockdown lifted at Garden City High School; No threat detected

Garden City High School was placed on lockdown Feb. 21, 2018 after a bullet was found in the school. (WDIV)

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - Garden City High School was on lockdown after a bullet was found inside the school.

Police were in the building, school leaders announced Wednesday morning. Police said there is no direct threat to students or faculty.

The lockdown has been lifted.

"A search has been completed by bomb dogs from throughout the state of Michigan at Garden City High School. No threat of any kind was detected."

"No dismissals will be allowed without parents present today."

No threat was found.

"No students will be allowed to enter or exit until the lock down is over. Please do not come up to pick your child up, as they will not be allowed to leave. We will keep you up to date on information as we are given permission to do so by the police," a statement from the school read earlier this morning.

Bomb-sniffing K-9 units are going to the school to assist officers with a sweep. Michigan State Police also are responding with a K-9 unit.

FYI: Two MSP Canine units are heading to Garden City High School to assist with an ammunition search of the area. Garden City Police is the lead agency on this situation. pic.twitter.com/CaRRMFDsZZ — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 21, 2018

