Big Sean's free Detroit's On Now celebration returns this weekend

DETROIT - Big Sean's second annual Detroit’s On Now celebration returns to the city this weekend.

The two-day event includes a block party, bowling party, unveiling of a production studio at the Dauch Boys & Girls Club, free entertainment, free food and discussion about mental health with the Detroit rapper and two doctors.

Big Sean recently opened up about his own mental health.

Free haircuts and braiding, health screenings, felony expungement and apprenticeship opportunities will also be offered.

The weekend's festivities are free, but Sunday's events require registration. Click here to register.

Check out the full schedule of events below:

Saturday, Aug. 17

Detroit Block Party and Occupy the Corner -- noon to 6 p.m.

Dick & Sandy Dauch Boys & Girls Club

16500 Tireman Avenue, Detroit, MI 48228

Sunday, Aug. 18

Mental Health Awareness Discussion -- 2-4:30 p.m.

Dick & Sandy Dauch Boys & Girls Club

16500 Tireman Avenue, Detroit, MI 48228

Dick & Sandy Dauch Boys & Girls Club 16500 Tireman Avenue, Detroit, MI 48228 D.O.N Bowling Party -- 6- p.m.

Garden Bowl

4120 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

