Birmingham bank robbery suspect located after using Uber to arrive at, leave bank

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - Westley Robert-Thomas Johnson, a man who was arrested in connection with a bank robbery on July 17, allegedly used Uber to arrive at and leave the bank.

According to authorities, officers responded to the scene and interviewed witnesses who described the getaway car as “looking like an Uber.”

Birmingham police detectives pursued the information and were able to determine that Johnson had used Uber as his means of transportation to and from the robbery scene. Detectives continued to actively investigate the case and were able to determine his identity.

With the assistance of the Special Investigations Unit -- a consortium of cities consisting of officers from Auburn Hills, Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Madison Heights, Royal Oak and Troy -- Johnson was located in Detroit and arrested on a charge of armed robbery.

"Our participation in the SIU consortium is another tool in our crime-fighting capabilities," said Birmingham Police Chief Mark Clemence. "With the assistance of the SIU team, our detectives were able to investigate the case while the SIU team worked on locating and arresting the suspect."

Johnson was arraigned on the charge and bond was set at $1 million. He is expected to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

"This case is another example of how inter-agency cooperation benefits the entire community," Clemence said.



