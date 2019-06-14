Black minivan leads police on high-speed pursuit through Metro Detroit

TROY, Mich. - Police are looking for a black minivan that led police on a pursuit through Metro Detroit Friday morning.

Police officers were told to be on the lookout for a black Chrysler Town and Country minivan with the license plate EBP9023. A detective with the Warren Police Department saw the van outside a hotel at about 9 a.m.

Dashcam footage shows the minivan driving westbound at high speed with an officer hot on their tail. Police said the pursuit exceded 100 mph on city streets before turning onto I-696. It doubled back at Mound Road before getting off on Hoover Road.

The pursuit continued down Hoover Road for about 3 miles to Eight Mile Road and then down Eight Mile Road to Groesbeck Highway, which was taken south into Detroit.

Warren police said Detroit police declined to continue the chase.

The black Town and Country minivan is still being looked for. It's believed to be connected to a Thursday shooting in Detroit. Officers with the Hazel Park Police Department also attempted to stop the van Thursday but were unable to.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

