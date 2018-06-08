Blood trail, tire tracks lead to man's body in Oakland County lake, deputies say

Deputies investigate Osmun Lake at Stanley Park in Pontiac, where a 20-year-old man's body was found. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office released more information about the mysterious discovery of a 20-year-old man's body in a Pontiac lake.

Deputies were called around 3:39 p.m. Thursday to Stanley Park, where a woman said her son and his cousin had discovered bloody clothing while fishing in Osmun Lake.

When they got to the park, deputies found tire tracks entering the park from Cortwright Street. The tracks led to a pair of benches near the dock, and it was clear the vehicle had struck one of the benches, according to authorities.

Deputies said they discovered what appeared to be a blood trail and drag marks leading from the benches to the dock. The trail ended where a section of the railing was missing at the dock, and the bloody clothing reported earlier was in the weeds nearby, police said.

There was an apparent bullet hole in the clothing, according to officials.

While investigating the scene, more deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Oliver Street in Pontiac. The caller reported a missing person and told deputies the person had gotten into a black Pontiac Grand Prix.

Deputies at Stanley Park said car parts near the benches had also come from a black Pontiac Grand Prix.

Investigators learned from the Waterford Police Department that a stolen black Pontiac Grand Prix from Scott Lake had been recovered earlier in the day. When they inspected the vehicle, its damage was consistent with the parts found in Stanley Park, deputies said.

Divers from the Sheriff's Office were called to Stanley Park and found the body of a 20-year-old man in Osmun Lake. He was found near the area of the dock with the missing rail, police said.

The man was also identified as the missing person who got into a black Pontiac Grand Prix, according to officials.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident. There is no information about a possible suspect.

An autopsy is pending.

