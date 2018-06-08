Foul play suspected after body of 20-year-old man pulled from Osmun Lake in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - A body of a 20-year-old man was found Thursday evening in a Pontiac lake.

Members of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office dive team pulled the body from Osmun Lake. Authorities said they believe the man was killed and dumped at the lake.

"We got a call of suspicious clothing in the area some bloody pants," Lt. Steve Troy said.

The pants were in a dock area at North Kiwanis Park, and a car likely connected to the body was found with blood in Waterford Township, authorities said.

Authorities said the man who was found in the water had not been reported as missing until detectives had been on the scene for several hours. The investigation is ongoing.

