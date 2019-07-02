Bloomfield Township police believe woman who crashed into tree suffered medical emergency

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police believe a woman involved in a fatal crash Monday in Bloomfield Township may have suffered a medical emergency.

Original Report: 3 dead, 1 in critical condition after vehicle crashes into tree

Police said Mariann Jenkins, 72, of Southfield, was traveling north on Heathfield Road, south of Berkshire Road, when she drove off the road and hit a tree about 3:39 p.m.

Jenkins, Tyler Shelton, 69, of Oak Park, and Brittany McConnor, 29, of Southfield, were pronounced dead at the scene. Michelle Vosburgh, 71, of Royal Oak, is listed in serious condition at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.