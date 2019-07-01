3 dead, 1 in critical condition after vehicle crashes into tree in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Three people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree Monday afternoon in Bloomfield Township.

Police said a 72-year-old Southfield woman was traveling north on Heathfield Road, south of Berkshire Road when she drove off the road and hit a tree about 3:39 p.m.

The woman, a 69-year-old Oak Park man and a 29-year-old Southfield woman were pronounced dead at the scene. A 71-year-old Royal Oak woman was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, where she was listed in critical condition.

Police don't know why the woman drove off the road, and it's unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police are seeking witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 248-433-7755.

