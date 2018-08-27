Bodies of young man, woman found in shed behind Clinton Township mobile home

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The bodies of a woman and man were found Sunday in a small shed behind a home in Clinton Township.

The victims are an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man. Both had been missing for a couple of days. They were not officially cited as missing with the police.

The shed is behind a mobile home at the Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Park near Groesbeck Highway and Metro Parkway. The man who owns the home smelled a foul odor and went into the shed where he found the bodies in bags.

This is the shed where bodies were found Aug. 26, 2018 in Clinton Township. (WDIV)

Both bodies were found in black plastic trash bags. A cause of death has not been determined.

The bodies of two people were found in a shed Aug. 26, 2018 in Clinton Township. (WDIV)

Police detectives were inside the home Sunday night combing for evidence. Police have not released much information on the investigation.

This is considered a double homicide investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.