Bodies of young man, woman found in shed behind Clinton Township mobile home

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The bodies of a woman and man were found Sunday in a small shed behind a home in Clinton Township.
The victims are an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man. Both had been missing for a couple of days. They were not officially cited as missing with the police.
The shed is behind a mobile home at the Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Park near Groesbeck Highway and Metro Parkway. The man who owns the home smelled a foul odor and went into the shed where he found the bodies in bags.
Both bodies were found in black plastic trash bags. A cause of death has not been determined.
Police detectives were inside the home Sunday night combing for evidence. Police have not released much information on the investigation.
This is considered a double homicide investigation.
