Body camera video shows Westin Book Cadillac Hotel confrontation with Pittsburgh official

DETROIT - An elected official from Pittsburgh and her husband appeared in court Thursday in Detroit for charges in connection with an incident with police at a Downtown hotel.

RELATED: Pittsburgh official, husband due in Detroit court

A big focus was newly released body camera footage that showed aggressive momments at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel.

It all started after Khari Mosley was allegedly trying to get inside a hotel room where Chelsa Wagner was sleeping. Wagner and Mosley are married, but Mosley wasn't registered for the room and didn't have a key.

Police were called after Mosley allegedly got belligerent with hotel staff.

When they entered the room, they said they found Wagner, who was believed to be intoxicated. After a tense moment, police put Mosley in handcuffs and attempted to get to the elevator, but Wagner blocked the way, police said. She allegedly put her hands on a police officer before falling to the ground.

After seeing the body camera footage, the judge bound over Wagner's case for trial.

Wagner was arraigned on two felony counts of resisting arrest. Mosley was arraigned on two misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct. The couple is planning to sue Detroit police and the Westin Book Cadillac over Wagner's arrest.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.