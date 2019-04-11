LIVE: Pittsburgh official, husband due in Detroit court

DETROIT - An elected official from Pittsburgh and her husband are due in court Thursday in Detroit for charges connected to an incident with police at a Downtown hotel.

Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, were arraigned earlier this month in connection with the altercation that took place March 6 at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel.

Wagner was arraigned on two felony counts of resisting arrest. Mosley was arraigned on two misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct. The couple is planning to sue Detroit police and the Westin Book Cadillac after Wagner was arrested.

They were arraigned and released on $5,000 bail with no travel restrictions. Wagner's preliminary examination is scheduled for Thursday. Mosley also was scheduled to return to court Thursday for a pretrial conference.

Court is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Chelsa Wagner and Khari Mosley at their arraignments on March 25, 2019. (WDIV)

What happened in Detroit

Detroit police officers were called at 12:17 a.m. March 6 to the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel to investigate a disturbance.

Police said Mosley, 42, of Pittsburgh, was at the reception desk in the elevator area and entryway of the hotel.

Mosley was angry that hotel workers wouldn't let him up to his room, which was registered in his wife's name, police said. Mosley didn't have a room key, officials said.

The hotel manager called the room and nobody answered the phone, according to police. When officers arrived, Mosely was allegedly gesturing and speaking loudly in a confrontational manner to hotel staff members.

Police went to the room belonging to his wife, Chelsa Wagner, 41, and she confirmed that Mosley was her husband, according to authorities.

Mosley calmed down and was allowed into the room by police, officials said.

While police were leaving, they heard a loud noise and shouting coming from the room and returned to investigate, authorities said.

Wagner was told that hotel security members requested Mosely leave, but she could stay in the room, police said.

When an officer tried to remove Mosley, Wagner prevented the officer from taking action by putting her arm on the office and pushing his hand away when he tried to remove her arm, according to authorities.

Mosley was put in handcuffs, but when officials walked him to the elevator, Wagner blocked the elevator door, police said. Officers said she was asked to move several times but continued to block the door.

Wagner is accused of grabbing and pushing the officer, so he used his arm to move her during the assault, causing her to fall to the floor, according to authorities.

Wagner was arrested for assaulting the officer, police said. When she was being handcuffed, Wagner resisted arrest and was uncooperative, police said.

Wagner was taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

Mosley was not arrested because he was no longer causing a disturbance. He was allowed to go to a nearby hotel, police said.

"The officers involved in this case used remarkable restraint while dealing with the combined actions of these defendants," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "The evidence will show that during the incident Ms. Wagner and Mr. Mosley disparaged the officers and the hotel employees."

Wagner maintains she did no wrong

The couple's attorney said Wagner has no plans to step down from her position while fighting the case.

"They didn't do anything wrong," attorney Thomas Fitzpatrick said. "They will be vindicated."

