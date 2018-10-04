Body found in Ohio believed to be missing Melvindale man

MELVINDALE, Mich. - It's been a nightmarish couple of days for a family that was holding out hope a missing loved one would return home safely.

Unfortunately, 39-year-old David Carter, of Melvindale, was found dead.

The case is unusual in that the police aren't talking and the family is only saying a little bit more than the police.

Ohio State Police found a body in Findlay, a town south of Toledo. They haven't said if it's Carter or not, but his family said it is

Michigan State Police crime lab technicians and Melvindale detectives spent Tuesday and Wednesday combing Carter's apartment trying to get clues about his disappearance.

"They wouldn't give us too many details because it's an ongoing investigation," said Carter's sister, Tasia Carter-Jackson.

The most perplexing part about his disappearance was the fact his car remained in the parking lot outside the apartment and he left with the door unlocked.

Carter-Jackson said it's devastating for her entire family.

There is much here that no one is willing to talk about. The family said it is very happy with the Melvindale Police Department and its handling of the case.

"He was an amazing guy, an amazing father, amazing son," Carter-Jackson said. "All he did was go to work, come home and come to my parents home."

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to call the Melvindale Police Department at 313-429-1070.

