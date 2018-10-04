Family friend: Missing Melvindale man found dead

MELVINDALE, Mich. - According to the Help Find David Carter Facebook page the missing Melvindale man has been found and is dead.

David Carter, 39, didn't show up for work earlier this week and his family contacted police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police suspect foul play in case of missing man in Melvindale

Investigators searched an apartment complex in Melvindale and police said foul play is suspected.

Michigan State Police investigators searched for clues near Outer Drive and Allen Road Wednesday.

They took down crime scene tape and packed up around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Officials were at the scene since Monday night, trying to determine what happened to Carter.

Carter works for a tier-one auto supplier in Highland Park. He has a teenage son.

Jackson said it was very strange when her brother didn't show up for Sunday's work shift that pays triple overtime.

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to call the Melvindale Police Department at 313-429-1070.

