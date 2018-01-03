News

Body found inside burned car in driveway of home on Detroit's east side

By Charles Jackson
DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating after a body was found inside of a burned car in the driveway of a home near Elmdale and East Outer Drive on the city's east side. 

UPDATE: Victim was shot to death

Police tell Local 4 they believe the car was parked in the driveway when someone set it on fire. 

At this time police are unable to tell if the deceased person is a man or woman. 

The homeowner has told police that the car does not belong to them. 

Local 4 has a reporter at the scene attempting to gather more information.

