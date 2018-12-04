News

Body found off roadway in cornfield, Michigan State Police investigate homicide

Victim in his early thirties

By Natasha Dado

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a homicide in Riga Township involving a man in his early thirties.  

The investigation started on Dec. 3 at around 5:30 p.m. after troopers received reports about a body sighted off the roadway in a cornfield.  

After arriving, troopers located the body of a man. 

Based on evidence found at the scene police determined the man was the victim of a homicide. 

Police are not releasing the victim's name. 

Additional resources from MSP were used at the scene to help assist with the investigation.  

The resources included K-9 units, aviation and crime lab personnel.  An autopsy of the victim was conducted on Dec. 4. Results from the autopsy are pending.  

Anyone with information should call police at 734-242-3500.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.