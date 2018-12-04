Body found off roadway in cornfield, Michigan State Police investigate homicide

Michigan State Police are investigating a homicide in Riga Township involving a man in his early thirties.

The investigation started on Dec. 3 at around 5:30 p.m. after troopers received reports about a body sighted off the roadway in a cornfield.

After arriving, troopers located the body of a man.

Based on evidence found at the scene police determined the man was the victim of a homicide.

Police are not releasing the victim's name.

Additional resources from MSP were used at the scene to help assist with the investigation.

The resources included K-9 units, aviation and crime lab personnel. An autopsy of the victim was conducted on Dec. 4. Results from the autopsy are pending.

Anyone with information should call police at 734-242-3500.

