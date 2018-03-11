Body of missing Detroit man found in home that caught fire on city's west side

DETROIT - The body of a man who was last seen at his Detroit home was found Saturday in the burned house.

Kevin McGriff, 26, was last seen at about 5:30 a.m. Monday at his home in the 14000 block of Terry Street. He was home when his father left for work, but when his father returned, he saw there had been a fire and his son wasn't there.

Family members discovered McGriff's body inside the house Saturday afternoon.

"This already has been a terrible tragedy for this family and these events surely compound their pain," executive fire commissioner Eric Jones said in a statement. "Firefighters are required to conduct a full and complete search of every fire scene for any possible victims. We have a full investigation underway to determine what went wrong to prevent this from happening again. My team is reaching out to Mr. McGriff’s family to apologize to them personally."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.