Body of Warren police commissioner's son found in burned Southfield home

WARREN, Mich. - A homicide investigation is underway in connection with the death of Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer's son.

Southfield police made the discovery Wednesday night at a burned-out home on Brammel Street, according to authorities. The 55-year-old's body was burned, police said.

Michael Dwyer was last seen Oct. 8, and family members said they were extremely worried about him.

On Oct. 26, Detroit fire crews put out a fire at a home on Brammel Street. There were no floors left, so it was too dangerous for firefighters to go into the home to search for bodies.

The home was also unsafe for arson investigators, police said.

While investigating Michael Dwyer's disappearance Wednesday, Southfield police went to the home. Detroit firefighters were called back, a wall was cut away and Michael Dwyer's body was found.

A homicide investigation is now underway.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said his department will find out if there is more it can do when this type of situation arises.

Detroit Fire Union head Mike Nevin said the department already has lights that would have helped firefighters see into the home, but they aren't being used. He said crews are being stretched too thin.

Officials said someone killed the father of two and tried to cover it up by burning his remains.

Bill Dwyer said he and his wife are hurting over the loss. They're waiting for the results of an autopsy and asking for privacy.

