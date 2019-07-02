Body pulled from Detroit River near Wyandotte

A body was pulled from the Detroit River near Wyandotte on July 2, 2019. (WDIV)

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A man's body was pulled from the Detroit River on Tuesday morning.

The body was spotted by someone near Grassy Island, between Fighting Island and Wyandotte.

The United States Coast Guard said the body appears to have been in the water for a while. They handed the body over to Wyandotte police and EMS.

Wyandotte police said the person's ace and age remains undetermined due to the condition in which the body was found. There was no identification found on the body.

Police are reaching out to the public for help identifying this person. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder.

The cause of death also is undetermined at this point.

