A water main break in the area of Stark and Schoolcraft roads affected water pressure in Livonia on Feb. 22, 2018.

LIVONIA, Mich. - Livonia is under a boil water advisory Thursday evening.

Some areas of the city are experiencing low water pressure or no water due to a water main break. Neighboring communities have also been affected.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Schoolcraft and Stark roads while the break is repaired.

