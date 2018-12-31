Break-in reported at medical marijuana shop in Detroit's Corktown

DETROIT - A break-in was reported early Monday morning at a medical marijuana shop in Detroit's Corktown.

The break-in happened at BotaniQ, a medical pot facility owned by former Detroit TV anchor Anqunette Sarfoh (Jamison).

It's unclear what was taken from the business, which opened just a couple of months ago.

While recreational marijuana is now legal in Michigan, users can't purchase product just yet -- unless you have a medical marijuana card issued by the state.

