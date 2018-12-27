Former Detroit TV anchor opens medical marijuana shop in Corktown

DETROIT - A former Detroit television anchor has opened her first medical marijuana business.

BotaniQ, a self-described cannabis wellness center, opened a few weeks ago in Detroit's Corktown, on Rose Parks Boulevard and I-75.

Former WJBK anchor Anqunette Sarfoh (Jamison), or "Q," is the co-founder of the business. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2013 and started to use cannabis as a treatment.

After retiring from TV in 2016, "Q" has dedicated her time to advocating for medical marijuana treatment. She is currently studying nutrition at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition to help others find the best ways to nourish and heal their bodies.

BotaniQ sells products grown by Michigan farmers. Their board consists of several doctors who advise staff and patients on how to best use cannabis. The business recently became officially licensed by the state of Michigan.

While recreational marijuana is now legal in Michigan, users can't purchase product just yet -- unless you have a medical marijuana card issued by the state.

