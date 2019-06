BRIGHTON, Mich. - Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide involving a mother and her young daughter in Brighton.

A source confirms that the two were found in an apartment after the father called authorities requesting a welfare check.

Police believe they may have been dead for a few days.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday morning. A custody exchange was missed between the child's mother and father.

