Mother, young daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. - A mother and her young daughter were found dead Monday in an apparent murder-suicide at the woman's apartment in Brighton.

The girl's father called police after they missed an exchange over the weekend.

The mother and child may have been dead inside the home for up to five days.

The girl's cause of death is still being determined.

The father of the young girl, who is under the age of 10, became concerned after they missed an exchange over the weekend. He called police, who then went to the home to conduct a welfare check.

The apartment is located on North 2nd Street in Brighton. There are a total of four units in the small building.

Police went to the apartment complex about noon Monday. They found both the mother and her child dead. The mother died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The daughter did not have obvious signs of trauma to her body. An autopsy will be conducted.

Police are working to figure out why this might have happened. They may have been dead inside the apartment for up to five days.

A mother and her young daughter were found dead June 3, 2019 in their Brighton apartment. (WDIV)

