Brighton Township man charged in connection with racist graffiti found on Howell church

HOWELL, Mich. - A 29-year-old Brighton Township man is facing charges stemming from racist graffiti that was found on a Howell church last month.

READ MORE: Vandals spray-paint racist graffiti on Howell church buildings

Police said the man was charged with malicious destruction of property and given a $5,000 cash/surety bond. His identity has not been revealed due to an open investigation.

The man is accused of vandalizing St. John the Baptist Church. Two church buildings were spray-painted multiple times within several days in February. The man was arrested Feb. 27.

