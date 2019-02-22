Vandals spray paint racist graffiti on Howell church buildings

HOWELL, Mich. - A deacon at a Howell church is wondering who is responsible for racist graffiti that was spray painted on several buildings.

"It said 'honky' on that one and, as you can see, this one says 'white devil,'" said Deacon David Pickett, of St. John the Baptist Church.

The first of the vandalism was found Wednesday and more was discovered Friday. Surveillance cameras captured bits of whoever may be responsible.

"It shows a person getting out, walking up, nothing for a little while, walking back in, pulling out," Pickett said.

The person is described as a slender man between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet tall. He is said to be driving a subcompact car.

"I don't know why anybody would want to do that but we're living in times when things are a little bit sketchier than what I'm used to," Pickett said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 517-546-2440 or the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church's parish office at 517-546-7200.

"I would love to talk to you about why you feel this way about us. I will pray for them. I feel that they are misguided," the deacon said.

