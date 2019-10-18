Brothers charged in connection with theft of lawn equipment from Livonia's Churchill High School

Two men were charged in connection with a theft from Livonia's Churchill High School. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - Two Livonia brothers are facing charges in connection with the theft of lawn equipment from a shed at Churchill High School.

Jessus Garcia, 24, and Fernando Garcia, 19, are charged with breaking and entering and receiving and concealing stolen property.

Police say the men forcibly gained entrance into the shed Oct. 6, then took lawn equipment and a John Deere Gator vehicle in which they drove off.

The Garcias were arrested Thursday without incident, police said.

The stolen equipment was found in a densely wooded area near Warren Road and I-275.

Jessus' bond was set at $50,000/10 percent, and Fernando's bond was set at $20,000/10 percent.

They are both due in court Oct. 31 for a probable cause conference.

