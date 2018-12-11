Brothers from Ohio indicted after supplying man with opioids that took his life

Two brothers have been indicted on charges of distributing and conspiring to distribute Fentanyl resulting in the overdose death of a victim.

OREGON, Ohio - Two brothers have been indicted on charges of distributing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl resulting in the overdose death of a victim, United States Attorney Matthew Schneider.

Schneider made the announcement Tuesday.

Those charged include Harry Clifford Wise, 36, and James Allen Wise, 29. Both were arrested on Dec. 6 and appeared in federal court Tuesday afternoon for their detention hearings.

On April 1, 2017, the Monroe Police Department responded to a house in the 300 block of east 4th Street on a report of a deceased 33-year-old man.

An investigation revealed that the victim had died of an opioid overdose. The Monroe Police Department conducted a thorough investigation which showed two brothers from Oregon, Ohio, had supplied the victim with the opioids that took his life.

On Dec. 4 the two brothers, Harry Wise III and James Wise, were indicted on charges of delivery of opioids causing death and conspiracy to distribute opioids.

"Overdose deaths from heroin and fentanyl have become a national epidemic, including here in Michigan," Schneider said. "Law enforcement agencies are working closely together to investigate and prosecute traffickers who are contributing to this epidemic."

The investigation was led by the Monroe Police Department in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Lievense.

