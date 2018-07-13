Build-A-Bear CEO apologizes for chaos caused by 'Pay Your Age Day' promotion

TROY, Mich. - Malls across the country and in Metro Detroit were flooded with people Thursday for Build-A-Bear's "Pay Your Age Day" promotion.

Massive crowds responded to the promotion, and the company responded to the chaos by handing out $15 off coupons. The coupons are available until Aug. 31, and the "Pay Your Age Day" promotion will be available to children on their birthdays.

Somerset and Twelve Oaks were among the malls flooded with parents and children hoping to get a bear for a bargain, but it didn't work. The promotion was too successful to make it available to most of the people who waited in line.

Parents were angry, children were crying and everyone who didn't get the deal was disappointed. CEO Sharon Price John apologized for the disaster Friday morning on the "Today" show.

You can hear her comments in the video posted above.

