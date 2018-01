HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Two people are in custody after a home invasion Tuesday night in Harper Woods.

Police said the suspects broke into a home in the 19700 block of Country Club Drive. During the break-in, one of the suspects shot the homeowner's dog before fleeing the scene, police said.

After a brief pursuit, the suspects were arrested.

The dog survived the shooting and was taken to a veterinarian.

