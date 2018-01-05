2 men charged in shooting of dog during Harper Woods home invasion

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Two men were charged Friday in connection with the shooting of a dog during a home invasion in Harper Woods.

Michael Jason Gadie, 42, of Warren, and Timothy Wade Horton, 48, of Detroit, were both charged with armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, resisting arrest and marijuana drug charges. Gadie was also charged with killing or torturing an animal, animal cruelty, felon in possession of a weapon and felony firearms violations.

Police said the suspects broke into a home in the 19700 block of Country Club Drive at about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Burglars shoot dog, flee police during Harper Woods home invasion

Authorities said Gadie and Horton entered the home and held the residents at gunpoint, demanding a marijuana stash. When the homeowner's dog heard the commotion, it jumped on Gadie and Horton and police say Gadie show the dog.

Police said the men forced one of the residents to lead them to money and a garbage bag filled with marijuana in the basement.

After a brief pursuit, the suspects were arrested.

The dog survived the shooting and was taken to a veterinarian.

