Bystanders step in to stop attempted carjacking at Wyandotte gas station

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A Belleville man is in jail after police said he was caught trying to carjack a man at a Wyandotte gas station.

Police said the gas station location has a lot to do with how the suspect was caught instantly. The incident happened Sunday at a Marathon gas station at Biddle and Ford avenues.

Nick Ray was pumping gas and saw the ordeal unfold.

"It happened in a split second," Ray said.

Video shows a 22-year-old man on the ground. He's accused of trying to steal a truck. Police said he punched the truck owner in the face.

The man in the black shirt in the video is the owner of the truck. The man in the white in the video is an off-duty police officer.

The suspect is expected to be in court Tuesday facing charges of unarmed attempted carjacking.

