Van Buren Township man charged with trying to steal pickup truck at Wyandotte gas station

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A Van Buren Township man was in court Wednesday on charges he tried to carjack a man in a pickup truck at a Wyandotte gas station, officials said.

Hussain Sabir Foxworth, 22, is accused of punching the pickup truck owner in the face and trying to steal the truck, police said.

The incident happened at 4:59 p.m. Sunday at the Marathon gas station at Biddle and Ford avenues.

An off-duty police officer, the owner of the truck and other bystanders stepped in and caught Foxworth before he could get away in the truck, according to authorities.

Foxworth was arraigned Wednesday morning on one carjacking charge.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 25, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 2.

Foxworth is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

