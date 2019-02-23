Cadillac Escalade bursts into flames, killing driver in Detroit

The scene from the fatal crash Saturday.

DETROIT - A man was killed Saturday morning in a Detroit crash on Mack and St. Jean while speeding to work.

The victim is an employee at the Chrysler Stamping Plant. According to police, the man was driving to work when he attempted to pass a vehicle on the road, lost control of his SUV, slid on ice and hit a pole.

The impact caused the victim's Cadillac Escalade to burst into flames, police said. The driver died on scene.

Two people who tried helping him are being treated for injuries at a hospital.

