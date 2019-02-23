Detroit father of 3 killed in fiery collision on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A young father was killed Saturday morning in a violent collision just outside the Jefferson North Assembly Plant on Detroit's east side.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cadillac Escalade bursts into flames, killing driver in Detroit

Pierre Fullove died at the scene.

"At one point, he was on the phone with someone, saying he was late for work and he's got to get there," said Dave Fornell, with the Detroit Fire Department. "The investigator said he hit a concrete pylon at the bottom of a lighting fixture at about 80 miles an hour."

Authorities said Fullove passed a car, hit a patch of ice and crashed into the pole. The Escalade came to a stop on a fence and burst into flames. Fornell said debris from the collision was scattered 100 feet around from the vehicle.

Co-workers rushed to the car and tried to get Fullove out. Two suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Fullove's girlfriend said he was a father of three and took his daughter to a daddy-daughter dance at her school Friday night.

The conditions of the co-workers who tried to help Fullove are unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Pierre Fullove (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.