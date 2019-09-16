UAW-GM strike: Follow live updates

DETROIT - Leaders of the United Autoworkers (UAW) union decided to initiate a strike Sunday against General Motors as contract negotiations went beyond a weekend deadline.

Workers started walking off the job over the weekend and by Monday morning about 50,000 union members were not reporting to their plants and manufacturing facilities.

Overall, union workers have shut down 33 manufacturing plants in nine states and 22 parts distribution warehouses. Negotiations between the two parties were underway again Monday, but it's unclear when a new deal could be reached and when the strike will end.

The UAW said workers are striking to secure fair wages, affordable healthcare, their share of profits, job security and a defined path to permanent seniority for temp workers.

GM said it presented "a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways."

