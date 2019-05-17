Candlelight vigil planned to mourn closure of Dearborn Kroger

DEARBORN, Mich. - As the Kroger north of Michigan Avenue in Dearborn closes its doors for good Saturday, shoppers will be there to say goodbye.

A candlelight vigil is planned to mourn the store's closure.

Affectionately dubbed "KrogerJack" because the location used to be a Farmer Jack, the company said the store is closing due to financial reasons. A newer Kroger on the other side of Michigan Avenue will remain open.

Despite having a store right across the road, some shoppers prefer the one that is closing and don't want to see it go.

"Accessibility to this one is much easier than the one over there," shopper Sharlene Kernen said.

Those who are sad to see the store go see the vigil as a fitting parting event.

"There’s nothing wrong with a candlelight vigil. It’s a show of respect," said Mason Christensen, an archivist with the Dearborn Historical Museum. "Here in Dearborn, grocery stores are about as much of a community space as we have."

The vigil will be at 5 p.m. Satruday at 23000 Michigan Ave.

