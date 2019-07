CANTON, Mich. - Never under estimate the power of a small gesture of kindness.

One Canton High School student is learning the benefits of giving back to the community. Joey Dattilio started Detroit Socks in 2018 when he learned clothing banks don't receive regular donations of socks since socks wear out relatively quickly.

For more information on Detroit Socks and how to donate, visit the official website here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.