Canton Township police investigate after city workers find possible human remains in sewer

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Possible human remains have been discovered in the sewer system in Canton Township, according to police.

A crew from the Department of Public Works found the remains near Saltz and Canton Center roads. They notified Canton Township police, and a death investigation began.

Police said foul play is not expected, but the scene was active Monday evening.

The investigation is taking place next to a subdivision where many people live. Police are searching a wooded area on a dead-end street leading to the subdivision.

Workers were doing sewer maintenance when they went inside the line and found possible human remains. Officials said it's unclear how long the remains have been in the sewer.

Investigators said they will continue to try to remove the remains to learn more about the case.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.